American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.38 Billion

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce sales of $9.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.06 billion. American Express posted sales of $7.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.59 billion to $39.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.84 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.33. 6,400,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,655. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.