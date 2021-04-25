American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. American National Group has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $116.01.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

