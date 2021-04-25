American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
NASDAQ ANAT opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. American National Group has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $116.01.
American National Group Company Profile
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.