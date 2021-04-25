Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,248,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,505 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 150,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAS opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

