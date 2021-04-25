Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce $23.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.99 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $117.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $165.95 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $184.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million.

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 399,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,670. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $828.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

