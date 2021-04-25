Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.40 and the highest is $6.69. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.20 to $27.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $28.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $29.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $377.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.83. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

