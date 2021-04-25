Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $5.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.96. McKesson reported earnings of $4.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $17.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

MCK opened at $196.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

