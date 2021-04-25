Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.83 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 303,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

