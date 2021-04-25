Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $5.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $6.36 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $36.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPNT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 27,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 0.85.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

