Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

PRGO opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

