Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $55.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

