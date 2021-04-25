Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $2,618,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,830 shares of company stock worth $86,198,901 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $998,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,392. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

