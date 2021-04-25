Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $3.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 717.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $17.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $21.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

