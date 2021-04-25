Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $718.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 416,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

