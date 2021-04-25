Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 10,249,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,994,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 83.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.