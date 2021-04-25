Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.73). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.82 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $165.70. 338,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.