Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. 11,971,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,090,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

