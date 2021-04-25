Analysts Set Expectations for Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

