Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $19.80

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

