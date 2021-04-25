Analysts Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Price Target at $78.83

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.24. 6,035,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

