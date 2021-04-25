Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $109.11

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,369,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $113.08 on Thursday. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,768.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

