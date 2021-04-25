Analysts Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $162.77

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,669,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,143. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

