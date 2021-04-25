Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $53.73

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. 812,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,870. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

