Analyzing Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas currently has a consensus target price of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91%

Volatility and Risk

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Castor Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 3.08 $439.10 million $0.78 18.10 Castor Maritime $5.97 million 72.60 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Summary

Atlas beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators. In addition, it owns a fleet of power generation assets, including gas turbines and other equipment; provides power solutions, such as plant design, installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation and service, and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

