AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.58

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $956.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

