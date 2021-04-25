AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.58

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.
ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $956.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
