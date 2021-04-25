Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,557.69 ($33.42).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,132 ($40.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,957.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,521.44. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,236 ($42.28). The stock has a market cap of £42.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 519 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,903.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

