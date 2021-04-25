Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,892 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,338.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.