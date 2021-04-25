Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $373.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

