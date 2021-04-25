Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,172 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 25,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average is $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.95.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

