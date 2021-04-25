Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

