Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,421 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 419,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

