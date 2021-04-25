APA (NASDAQ:APA) vs. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Head to Head Contrast

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and APA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.54 -$449.30 million N/A N/A APA $6.41 billion 1.07 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -364.22% -4.82% -2.93% APA -162.10% -48.58% -2.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.87, suggesting that its share price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SandRidge Energy and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 1 11 11 1 2.50

APA has a consensus price target of $19.02, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

APA beats SandRidge Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

