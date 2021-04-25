Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $44.45. 1,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 647,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Specifically, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $962,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

