Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will announce sales of $137.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.23 million. Aphria reported sales of $109.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $509.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.59 million to $531.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $656.01 million, with estimates ranging from $599.78 million to $730.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Aphria stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aphria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aphria by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 601,596 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $7,227,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

