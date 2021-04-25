APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.44 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

