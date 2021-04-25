Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0057

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $121.48 million and $14.37 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.00309146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.