Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Apollo Investment worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.29 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $932.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

