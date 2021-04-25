APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 15% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $33.62 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

