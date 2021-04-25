Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

