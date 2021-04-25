Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 237,173 shares.The stock last traded at $30.57 and had previously closed at $30.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.14.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,005 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.