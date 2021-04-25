Arion (ARION) Market Cap Hits $106,425.86

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $106,425.86 and $23.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.87 or 0.01049234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00646744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,830.12 or 0.99598522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,848,421 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

