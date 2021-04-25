Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.

NYSE:ANET opened at $318.64 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $51,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

