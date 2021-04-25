Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.
NYSE:ANET opened at $318.64 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.58.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $51,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
