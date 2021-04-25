Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $193.31 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $193.31 million and $4.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000876 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,862,330 coins and its circulating supply is 128,741,433 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

