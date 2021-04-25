Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.10).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

AT1 traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.19 ($7.29). 2,683,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. Aroundtown has a one year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a one year high of €6.55 ($7.70). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

