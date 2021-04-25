Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

