ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $670.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $671.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $593.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.89. The stock has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

