ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $670.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $593.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a twelve month low of $275.96 and a twelve month high of $671.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

