AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 40,369,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,605,809. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

