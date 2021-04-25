AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$38.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ACQ stock opened at C$49.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -180.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.81. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$49.36.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

