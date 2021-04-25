AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$38.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.69.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
ACQ stock opened at C$49.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -180.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.81. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$49.36.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
