Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

