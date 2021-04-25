Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $195.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.45 and a 200 day moving average of $171.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

